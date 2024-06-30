US sent Israel at least 14K MK-84 2,000-pound bombs since Oct 7

The United States (US) has reportedly sent Israel 27,600 bombs, including at least 14,000 highly destructive 2,000-pound bombs, since the beginning of its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

Reuters news agency reported on Saturday, June 29, citing two US officials, the US military had transferred at least 14,000 of the MK-84 2,000-pound bombs, 6,500 500-pound bombs, 3,000 Hellfire precision-guided air-to-ground missiles, 1,000 bunker-buster bombs, 2,600 air-dropped small-diameter bombs, and other munitions.

Also Read Over 6L Gaza children out of school for eight months amid Israel war: UNRWA

However, the recent statistics show no signs of a decline in US military assistance for Israel, despite the Biden administration’s recent decision to stop sending thousand-pound bombs to Israel.

“While these numbers could be expended relatively quickly in a major conflict, this list clearly reflects a substantial level of support from the United States for our Israeli allies,” said Tom Karako, a weapons expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

This stastics came after US plans to send Israel 500-pound bombs, part of a weapons shipment suspended over the Israeli invasion of Rafah in Gaza.

In April, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor estimated that Israel reportedly dropped over 70,000 tons of bombs on Gaza, surpassing the combined bombings of Dresden, Hamburg, and London during World War II.

Also Read India supplying weapons to Israel as Kargil war payback: Former envoy

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving more than 37,830 deaths and 86,850 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe

Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza since October 7, following a Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution requesting a ceasefire.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has accused Israel of genocide and ordered Tel Aviv to halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge.