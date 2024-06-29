Over 6L Gaza children out of school for eight months amid Israel war: UNRWA

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that more than 625,000 Palestinian children in Gaza Strip have not attended school since the start of the Israeli onslaught on the besieged enclave on October 7, 2023.

In a post on X, UNRWA said, “More than 625,000 children in Gaza have been out of school for over 8 months – 300,000 of them were UNRWA students before the war.”

“Play and learning activities provided by UNRWA teams are critical in preparing children to get back to school and restore their right to education.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving more than 37,830 deaths and 86,850 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe

Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza since October 7, following a Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution requesting a ceasefire.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has accused Israel of genocide and ordered Tel Aviv to halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge.