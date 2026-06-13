US shoots down multiple Iranian drones near Hormuz

On the 106th day of the US-Israeli war on Saturday, June 13, tensions remained high across the Middle East as the United States and Iran exchanged statements on security and diplomacy, with talks on a potential agreement continuing amid competing claims over its contents.

According to the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on X, CENTCOM said US forces had downed all the drones in recent hours and that traffic through the strategic waterway remained unimpeded.

Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded. The international trade corridor remains open for… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 13, 2026

Iranian activist deported from US

Reuters reported that an Iranian pro-democracy activist had been deported from the United States to the Central African Republic. Her lawyer, Emily Trostle, said the woman, along with two other Iranian nationals facing deportation, had no legal status, support network or local ties in the country and could eventually be forced to return to the nations they originally fled.

Iran presses for adherence to proposed agreement

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said commitments made during negotiations with Washington must be honoured if a final agreement is to be reached. In a post on X, he said there was no alternative to ensuring that promises made during the talks were fulfilled. His remarks followed comments by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said Iran would not sign a final accord unless the terms of the proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) were respected.

Commitments made must be commitments kept. No ifs, no buts, no excuses. For the close deal ahead, there is no other way.

You reap what you sow. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) June 12, 2026

Iran and Oman expected to issue Hormuz statement

Speaking to Iranian state television, Araghchi said Iran and Oman were expected to release a joint statement on the administration of the Strait of Hormuz. He said Tehran did not intend to impose transit tolls on vessels using the waterway, although service-related fees could be charged.

MoU to address nuclear programme and sanctions

Araghchi said the proposed MoU covered Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and issues related to the Strait of Hormuz. He added that the framework was also expected to address the conflict in Lebanon and other regional fronts, although no official signing date had been announced.

Trump says Iran apologised over reports

Trump told Axios that Iranian officials had privately apologised through mediators for the publication of what he described as inaccurate information about the proposed agreement. He added that a deal could still be signed as early as this weekend or on Monday.

Trump rejects reported details of Iran deal

US President Donald Trump dismissed reports carried by several Iranian media organisations regarding the contents of the proposed agreement. In a Truth Social post, he said the reported details did not reflect the terms agreed in writing between the two sides.

US Vice President JD Vance also rejected claims circulating about the negotiations, saying Iran would not receive cash payments or financial benefits simply for signing an agreement or attending meetings. He said any economic benefits would depend on Tehran meeting its obligations under the proposed arrangement.

I'm seeing a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the Strait and end Iran's nuclear weapons program. First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting. The deal is structured to… — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 12, 2026

US military maintains regional presence

The US military said its forces continued to maintain a visible and active presence across the Middle East, releasing an image showing an F-16 fighter jet conducting patrol operations in the region.

A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet patrols the skies above the Middle East as American forces maintain regional presence and vigilance. pic.twitter.com/mdTwr1SRRO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 13, 2026

Qatar and Jordan welcome progress in talks

According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi welcomed progress in the talks during a telephone conversation and expressed hope that an agreement would be finalised soon.

Israel signals independent stance on Iran

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel would maintain its security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza regardless of developments in US-Iran diplomacy. He instructed the Israeli military to prepare for independent action against Iran’s nuclear programme if required.

Katz also said Israeli forces would remain in evacuated militant strongholds in northern Samaria and suggested that military operations could be expanded to additional areas.

Trump tells Netanyahu deal could be signed within days

Axios reported that Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call that he expected an agreement with Iran to be concluded within days. A senior US official quoted by the outlet described the proposed accord as an opportunity to end the conflict and promote long-term regional stability.