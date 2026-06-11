War crime: US strikes hit Iranian water facility serving 20,000

US military strikes in southern Iran have damaged a drinking-water facility serving more than 20,000 people, according to an investigation by The New York Times (NYT).

The attacks, carried out early on Wednesday, June 10, struck two reservoirs in the Bemani district of Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz. The facilities supplied water to the town of Kuhestak and 10 nearby villages, where residents are experiencing extreme summer temperatures.

NYT investigation

The NYT said satellite imagery, geolocated videos and post-strike photographs identified the damaged structures as part of a civilian water distribution network. One reservoir appeared to have suffered a collapsed roof, while another showed a smaller impact consistent with a precision strike. The newspaper said it remained unclear whether those responsible for the attack knew the purpose of the facilities or whether the site was intentionally targeted.

Photographs published by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency showed munition fragments recovered from the site. Researchers from the Open Source Munitions Portal identified the debris as components of a GBU-39, a US-made precision-guided glide bomb.

Purported remnants of a munition that reportedly struck a water reservoir in southern Iran on June 10, 2026. Photo: Tasnim News Agency

Impact on residents

The Financial Times, citing Abdolhamid Hamzepour, director of the Hormozgan Water and Wastewater Company, reported that the destruction of the reservoirs created a major challenge for the local water distribution network. Hamzepour said groundwater resources in the area were insufficient to immediately replace the lost storage capacity.

The NYT reported that mobile water tankers were deployed to supply affected residents while crews built a new service line bypassing the damaged reservoirs. Hamzepour said the work was completed within 12 hours, helping restore water access to the area.

US response and legal scrutiny

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its operation targeted Iranian air defence systems, surveillance assets and communications infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz. The military described the strikes as a response to recent Iranian actions against US forces and commercial vessels in the region.

A CENTCOM spokesperson said the command was aware of reports concerning damage to the water infrastructure but did not indicate whether the reservoirs were among the intended targets.