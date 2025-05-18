US student seeks college tuition fee refund after catching teacher using Chat GPT

After several meetings with Stapleton, the college denied the refund. However, the professor admitted to have used Chat GPT for preparing the lectures.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 18th May 2025 11:55 am IST
ChatGPT
ChatGPT

Students are often advised not to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for their assignments, whereas teachers don’t seem to have such instructions for delivering lectures.

In one such case from the United States, a student of Northeastern University, Boston, demanded a tuition fee worth Rs 6,80,000 ($ 8000). She found out that her professor used ChatGPT to deliver lectures.

The student, Ella Stapleton, was studying the notes for Organisational Behaviour when she found an instruction to Chat GPT given by the professor. The instructions were, “Expand on all areas. Be more detailed and specific.”

MS Creative School

This was followed by a list of positive and negative leadership traits, each with an elaborate definition and a bullet-pointed example.

Also Read
US: Boy orders 70000 lollipops worth Rs 3.5 L from mother’s phone

Upon noticing the instructions, Stapleton texted her classmate. Did you see the notes he put on Canvas?” she wrote, referring to the university’s software platform for hosting course materials. “He made it with ChatGPT.” “OMG Stop,” the classmate responded. “What the hell?”

As Stapleton dug further, she found signs of AI being used in the professor’s presentation slides. According to the New York Times report, the student wasn’t happy and filed a complaint with the college demanding a fee refund.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

After several meetings with Stapleton, the college denied the refund. However, the professor admitted to have used Chat GPT for preparing the lectures.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 18th May 2025 11:55 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button