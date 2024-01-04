US travel advisory places 21 countries in ‘do not travel’ category

The US State Department routinely issues travel advisory warning its citizens from traveling to countries that are facing war or internal disturbances etc. It has placed India under level 2 in its latest update.

According to the most recent travel advisory, the US cautions against travel to 21 countries, primarily located in the Middle East or Africa.

Countries under level 4

While India is categorized as level 2, countries considered riskier for travel are labeled ‘level 4: Do Not Travel’ by the US travel advisory.

Following is the list of level 4 countries

Yemen Lebanon Afghanistan Iraq Russia Niger South Sudan Somalia Mali Central African Republic Burkina Faso Haiti Belarus North Korea Myanmar Venezuela Syria Libya Iran Ukraine and Sudan.

Despite ongoing tensions between Israel and Gaza, the US travel advisory does not place them under level 4.

US travel advisory for India

For India, the advisory, last issued on June 23, 2023, maintains a level 2 status, advising individuals to “exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism.”

Furthermore, it specifies avoiding travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) and within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border.

While the advisory for India was issued over six months ago, no updates have been released since then.