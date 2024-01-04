US travel advisory places 21 countries in ‘do not travel’ category

It specifies avoiding travel to UT of Jammu and Kashmir (except eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) and within 10 km of India-Pakistan border.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2024 10:41 am IST
US imposes sanctions on Houthi rebel financing network
US flag

The US State Department routinely issues travel advisory warning its citizens from traveling to countries that are facing war or internal disturbances etc. It has placed India under level 2 in its latest update.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to the most recent travel advisory, the US cautions against travel to 21 countries, primarily located in the Middle East or Africa.

Countries under level 4

While India is categorized as level 2, countries considered riskier for travel are labeled ‘level 4: Do Not Travel’ by the US travel advisory.

MS Education Academy

Following is the list of level 4 countries

  1. Yemen
  2. Lebanon
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Russia
  6. Niger
  7. South Sudan
  8. Somalia
  9. Mali
  10. Central African Republic
  11. Burkina Faso
  12. Haiti
  13. Belarus
  14. North Korea
  15. Myanmar
  16. Venezuela
  17. Syria
  18. Libya
  19. Iran
  20. Ukraine and
  21. Sudan.
Also Read
Where is Red Sea located? How Houthi attacks threaten global trade

Despite ongoing tensions between Israel and Gaza, the US travel advisory does not place them under level 4.

US travel advisory for India

For India, the advisory, last issued on June 23, 2023, maintains a level 2 status, advising individuals to “exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism.”

Furthermore, it specifies avoiding travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) and within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border.

While the advisory for India was issued over six months ago, no updates have been released since then.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2024 10:41 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button