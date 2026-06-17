US urged to arrest Israeli soldier attending FIFA World Cup

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has called on the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate and arrest an Israeli-American soldier accused of committing war crimes in Gaza Strip while he is in the country attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a filing submitted to US authorities, HRF accused Jake Burkons, an Israeli-American dual national, of participating in the unlawful destruction of civilian property during his service with the Israeli military’s 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion, part of the 7th Armoured Brigade.

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The request follows a criminal complaint filed by the organisation in Sri Lanka last month, where Burkons was reportedly visiting.

According to HRF, Burkons volunteered for military service following the October 7, 2023 attacks and was later deployed to Gaza. The foundation alleges that the battalion played a significant role in the demolition of civilian infrastructure across the Palestinian enclave.

HRF said its investigation linked Burkons to at least one demolition operation in Khan Younis in late 2025. The organisation cited photographs and videos allegedly posted on social media showing him inside Gaza, including footage from Khan Younis and Rafah.

🚨🇺🇸 The #HindRajabFoundation has filed a request for prosecution in the United States against Israeli-American Jake Burkons for alleged involvement in crimes committed in the Gaza Strip. Burkons is currently in the U.S. attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

HRF is calling on U.S.… pic.twitter.com/kdVmTlqfbv — The Hind Rajab Foundation (@HindRFoundation) June 16, 2026

The foundation claims one image showed Burkons holding a detonation cable inside a damaged civilian building, while another post allegedly documented a demolition operation geotagged to Khan Younis.

In its submission, HRF argued that the United States has jurisdiction to pursue the case because Burkons is a US citizen currently present on American soil. The organisation requested that authorities open a criminal investigation, prevent him from leaving the country pending inquiries and pursue prosecution if sufficient evidence is found.

Jake Romm, HRF’s representative in the United States, urged American officials to enforce the country’s war crimes legislation and ensure accountability for alleged violations of international law.

HRF said the case forms part of its broader efforts to document alleged crimes committed during the Gaza conflict and seek legal action against individuals it believes are responsible.