US visa appointment wait times near 1000 days

Hyderabad: US visa appointment wait times at consulates located in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai near 1000 calendar days for first time visitor visas.
Earlier in a media release, US State Department said, “As of November 2022, the median worldwide wait time for a tourist visa (B1/B2) interview appointment is about two months, and applicants with urgent travel needs who meet certain criteria can apply for an emergency appointment, usually available within days”.
However, the wait times at consulates in India are so high that persons who book slots now can expect appointments in 2025.
At the Hyderabad consulate, the wait time for visitor visas is 994 calendar days whereas, at Mumbai, it is 999 calendar days. The wait times at Chennai and Kolkata for visitor visas are 948 and 904 calendar days respectively.
Steps being taken to reduce visa appointment wait times
Though the visa appointment wait times have gone up enormously, attempts are being made to bring them down.
To reduce the wait times, authorities are making more applicants eligible for interview waivers. Apart from it, dropbox cases are being sent abroad for adjudication.
Despite taking these steps the US visa appointment wait times are coming down due to the fact that the US consulates in India are facing staff shortages.
While the number of visa applications has reached to pre-pandemic level, the staff at the US Consulates in India has not reached that level. It is expected that the pre-pandemic level of staff will be reached by next Summer.
US visa appointment wait times
Currently, the visa appointment wait time at embassy and consulates is as follows
Delhi
|Visa type
|Appointment wait time (calendar days)
|Interview Required Visitors
|961
|Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors
|29
|Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers
|337
|Interview Waiver Visitors
|233
|Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors
|2
|Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers
|296
Hyderabad
|Visa type
|Appointment wait time (calendar days)
|Interview Required Visitors
|994
|Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors
|374
|Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers
|366
|Interview Waiver Visitors
|228
|Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors
|1
|Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers
|311
Chennai
|Visa type
|Appointment wait time (calendar days)
|Interview Required Visitors
|948
|Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors
|28
|Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers
|365
|Interview Waiver Visitors
|171
|Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors
|3
|Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers
|302
Kolkata
|Visa type
|Appointment wait time (calendar days)
|Interview Required Visitors
|904
|Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors
|28
|Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers
|312
|Interview Waiver Visitors
|175
|Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors
|28
|Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers
|293
Mumbai
|Visa type
|Appointment wait time (calendar days)
|Interview Required Visitors
|999
|Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors
|35
|Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers
|375
|Interview Waiver Visitors
|297
|Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors
|78
|Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers
|296
Real-time visa appointment wait time at the US embassy and consulates in India can be viewed on the official website of the US Department of State (click here).