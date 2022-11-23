US visa appointment wait times near 1000 days

Hyderabad: US visa appointment wait times at consulates located in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai near 1000 calendar days for first time visitor visas.

Earlier in a media release, US State Department said, “As of November 2022, the median worldwide wait time for a tourist visa (B1/B2) interview appointment is about two months, and applicants with urgent travel needs who meet certain criteria can apply for an emergency appointment, usually available within days”.

However, the wait times at consulates in India are so high that persons who book slots now can expect appointments in 2025.

At the Hyderabad consulate, the wait time for visitor visas is 994 calendar days whereas, at Mumbai, it is 999 calendar days. The wait times at Chennai and Kolkata for visitor visas are 948 and 904 calendar days respectively.

Steps being taken to reduce visa appointment wait times

Though the visa appointment wait times have gone up enormously, attempts are being made to bring them down.

To reduce the wait times, authorities are making more applicants eligible for interview waivers. Apart from it, dropbox cases are being sent abroad for adjudication.

Despite taking these steps the US visa appointment wait times are coming down due to the fact that the US consulates in India are facing staff shortages.

While the number of visa applications has reached to pre-pandemic level, the staff at the US Consulates in India has not reached that level. It is expected that the pre-pandemic level of staff will be reached by next Summer.

US visa appointment wait times

Currently, the visa appointment wait time at embassy and consulates is as follows

Delhi

Visa type Appointment wait time (calendar days) Interview Required Visitors 961 Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 29 Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers 337 Interview Waiver Visitors 233 Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors 2 Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 296 Source: US Department of State

Hyderabad

Visa type Appointment wait time (calendar days) Interview Required Visitors 994 Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 374 Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers 366 Interview Waiver Visitors 228 Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors 1 Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 311 Source: US Department of State

Chennai

Visa type Appointment wait time (calendar days) Interview Required Visitors 948 Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 28 Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers 365 Interview Waiver Visitors 171 Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors 3 Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 302 Source: US Department of State

Kolkata

Visa type Appointment wait time (calendar days) Interview Required Visitors 904 Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 28 Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers 312 Interview Waiver Visitors 175 Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors 28 Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 293 Source: US Department of State

Mumbai

Visa type Appointment wait time (calendar days) Interview Required Visitors 999 Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors 35 Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers 375 Interview Waiver Visitors 297 Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors 78 Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers 296 Source: US Department of State

Real-time visa appointment wait time at the US embassy and consulates in India can be viewed on the official website of the US Department of State (click here).