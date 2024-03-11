US will work towards 6-week ceasefire in Gaza: Biden

The United States will continue to lead international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza by land, air, and sea, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 11th March 2024 9:08 am IST
Silence is more meaningful in diplomacy. What is left unsaid often carries more significance than words uttered at any international platform or before media for public consumption. Action speaks louder than speeches. Expressions and phrases used in global amphitheatre may not find place in dictionary. US-led Rather Than US-backed Unless one understands this reality, one would not be able to appreciate the actual message of the so-called recent criticism by the United States of America of indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets by Israel. One needs to fathom the distinction between the United States-backed Israeli operation and the United States-led Israeli military campaign. The fact is that ever since May 14, 1948 there does not exist anything called US-backed Israel, but it is always US-led Israel. True, Britain and France created it, but ever since then nothing happens in this Zionist state without the approval of Washington. The recent criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by President Joe Biden can be understood with the help of following example: In the era of feudalism landlords used to have their own henchmen. These lathi or baton-wielding gangsters would not only oversee and protect the land of their masters but would even target the rivals on former’s behalf. In Hindi they are also called ‘lathait’ (those wielding lathis). Ironically, these henchmen too are poorly-paid villagers belonging to the backward castes and Dalit groups. Their service would be used by feudal lords to grab the land of weak peasants or suppress any rebellious farm labours demanding genuine/minimum wages or better working condition. Very often the victims of these henchmen would fear them more than the distant master, who would not come in picture. Some times these henchmen too had to face retaliation from their rivals and have to even lose their lives. That is, they too have their October 7 moment. Thus, both of those who suffer come from almost the same poor and disempowered section of the society. The only difference is that these private strongmen of kulaks had a false notion that they are actually powerful. Some times when things really go out of hand the feudal master would, just for the public consumption, rebuke and scold their own henchmen. He would even give a slap or two to them in public though in private he would appreciate their action. Feudal Lord Joe Biden Exactly the same is the situation in Levant, where the feudal lords named Christianized Britain, France and later the United States with the help of Jews, who were recruited as henchmen, grabbed the land called Palestine. As they had to undergo enormous hardship in the same Christian Europe the Jews were left with no option, but to serve their masters. Lured in the name of Promised Land they were asked to look after the newly acquired property. These hapless Jews—not the rich ones living in West—were armed by the same Christianized imperialist powers, who actually had nothing to do with their own religion. As the real masters of this whole chunk of land are sitting in Washington, London and Paris the likes of Benjamin Netanyahu falsely started nursing the notion that they are the real owners. With modern day ‘lathis’—that is bombs and missiles—they would sometimes go overboard in targeting their rivals, Arabs in this case,who are incidentally overwhelmingly Muslims. So, like the feudal master who would sometimes pull up and even slap his henchmen President Joe Biden had in public criticized Netanyahu while in private he himself, and his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan whole-heartedly shower praise on him for implementing their order. The Western media is blowing this so-called rift in such a way as if Biden is really upset. If he is so, why not stop all military aid and withdraw warships from the region? Why in the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly the same US had strongly come out in favour of vassal state, Israel? In international geo-politics diplomacy and hypocrisy are the two sides of the same coin. Slave not Master Thus, like in the case of feudal set up it is the highhandedness and atrocities committed by the henchmen and not by the master (from Harry Truman to Joe Biden), which get highlighted. The latter is more conscious about his own image as he has to bluff and cheat many others in the world. Similarly, if the victims in feudal set up fear the henchmen more than the real perpetrator of the crime, over the years several Muslims religious scholars have slipped into the disease called paranoid psychosis. According to them the 0.2 per cent Jews are the real rulers of the world. In the process they have forgotten the role of the real Satan, the Christianized Western imperialist powers. Keeping the Jewish henchmen in front, the United States and its allies have so-far killed 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. For them this figure is nothing when compared to Tokyo bombing when in one night of March 9-10, 1945 they killed over one lakh defenceless Japanese civilians. This was five months before the nuking of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In Germany the British and US fighter aircraft killed 25,000 fellow Christians of Dresden between February 13 and 15, 1945. In March and April, they carried out similar fire-bombing though fully knowing that Germany, like Japan, was on the verge of surrendering. And in Congo the Belgian imperialists carried out a genocide in which about 1.2 crore poor and hapless Blacks were eliminated between 1885 and 1908. A large number of them had their hands cut off. Mind it, Congo is today an overwhelmingly Christian country, but the colour of the skin of the people is different. So, no one talks about this double Holocaust. If Biden is reprimanding Israel for carrying out indiscriminate bombing, he is doing so because the public opinion is now not only going against the Zionist state, but also against its masters. So, a mild slap or two was the need of the hour. What Biden and his friends in the Western capitals are not understanding is that unlike in World War-II and other atrocities committed in the past in this televised world today they cannot suppress all the facts from coming out. The West is getting isolated in its own backyard.
Joe Biden

Washington: Greeting the Muslim community across the world on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, US President Joe Biden on Sunday reiterated that the United States will continue working non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks as part of a deal that releases hostages.

“While we get more life-saving aid to Gaza, the United States will continue working non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks as part of a deal that releases hostages. And we will continue building toward a long-term future of stability, security, and peace. That includes a two-state solution to ensure Palestinians and Israelis share equal measures of freedom, dignity, security, and prosperity. That is the only path toward an enduring peace,” Biden said.

Also Read
US approved over 100 weapon sales to Israel since Oct 7: Report

The United States will continue to lead international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza by land, air, and sea, he said.

MS Education Academy

“Earlier this week, I directed our military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments of aid. We are carrying out airdrops of aid, in coordination with our international partners, including Jordan. And we’ll continue to work with Israel to expand deliveries by land, insisting that it facilitate more routes and open more crossings to get more aid to more people,” Biden said.

In a message, Biden said as the new crescent moon marks the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, he and the First Lady extend their best wishes and prayers to Muslims across the US and around the world.

“The sacred month is a time for reflection and renewal. This year, it comes at a moment of immense pain. The war in Gaza has inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them civilians, including thousands of children. Some are family members of American Muslims, who are deeply grieving their lost loved ones today,” he said.

“Nearly two million Palestinians have been displaced by the war; many are in urgent need of food, water, medicine, and shelter. As Muslims gather around the world over the coming days and weeks to break their fast, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be front of mind for many. It is front of mind for me,” said the US president.

Biden noted that in the US they have seen an “appalling resurgence” of hate and violence towards Muslim Americans. Islamophobia has absolutely no place in the United States, a country founded on freedom of worship and built on the contributions of immigrants, including Muslim immigrants, Biden said.

“My administration is developing the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Related Forms of Bias and Discrimination, to take on hate against Muslims, Sikhs, South Asians, and Arab American communities, wherever it occurs. No one should ever fear being targeted at school, at work, on the street, or in their community because of their background or beliefs,” he said.

“To Muslims across our country, please know that you are deeply valued members of our American family. To those who are grieving during this time of war, I hear you, I see you, and I pray you find solace in your faith, family, and community. And to all who are marking the beginning of Ramadan tonight, I wish you a safe, healthy, and blessed month. Ramadan kareem,” Biden said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 11th March 2024 9:08 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button