Use My GHMC app for faster public services, urges RV Karnan

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Karnan encouraged citizens to make full use of the ‘My GHMC’ mobile application, which offers a wide range of solutions to everyday urban issues.

According to GHMC commissioner RV Karnan, the app allows residents to lodge complaints related to sanitation, engineering, health, street lighting, roads, drainage, and road sweeping, complete with photo attachments and geolocation. These complaints are routed directly to the concerned officer for quick resolution.

Users can also track the status of their complaints and provide feedback once the issue is resolved.

“My GHMC is designed to be the go-to platform for both personal and community-related civic needs,” said the GHMC commissioner.

He added that the app is available for download on Android and iOS devices via the Play Store.

In addition to grievance redressal, the app offers key services such as applying for trade and pet dog licenses, paying property tax, and booking vehicles for construction waste removal. Users can also access real-time weather alerts, locate GHMC ward offices, and make payments via UPI, credit, or debit cards.

GHMC commissioner Karnan encouraged citizens to actively engage with the app to streamline their civic responsibilities and ensure faster service delivery from the municipal body.