Use Starlink carefully as Russia can hit network, Musk warns Ukrainians

New Delhi: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday warned Ukrainians to use the Starlink satellite system with caution as his commercial Internet network can be targeted by Russians and hamper the entire system at work.

As a non-Russian communications system, the Starlink satellite internet service has a “high” probability of being targeted, Musk said.

“Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so the probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution,” Musk posted in a tweet.

He advised users to only turn on Starlink when needed.

“Turn on Starlink only when needed and place the antenna as far away from people as possible,” Musk added.

He also suggested visibly camouflaging antennas.

“Place light camouflage over the antenna to avoid visual detection,” the SpaceX CEO tweeted.

As promised, Elon Musk-run SpaceX sent a truck full of Starlink user terminals to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister tweeted an image showing Starlink terminals in the country.

SpaceX has thousands of Starlink satellites in orbit, which allow the company to beam broadband services around Earth, without the need for fiber-optic cables.

The satellites could keep Ukraine online if its Internet infrastructure is damaged by Russia’s attack.

SpaceX has thus far put more than 1,747 Starlink satellites into orbit, and the company plans on launching more than 40,000 in total.