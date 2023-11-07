‘Usher in change’: Cong chief Kharge to voters in Mizoram

New Delhi: As polling got underway for the Mizoram assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged the people of the state to vote in large numbers and “usher in change”.

Kharge said the people of Mizoram are looking towards protecting their culture, customs, land, forest and the Mizo way of life.

Voting for the 40-member assembly in Mizoram began at 7 am on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

In a post on X, the Congress president said the people of the state want a peaceful, stable, development-oriented government. “Today is the time to choose it,” he said.

Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 7, 2023

“Welcome our first-time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Mizoram to participate in large numbers and usher in change,” Kharge said.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said a vote for the Congress is a vote for peace and progress.

My dear sisters and brothers of Mizoram, a vote for congress party is vote for peace and progress. Come out and vote in large numbers to protect your culture, identity and your way of life. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 7, 2023

“My dear sisters and brothers of Mizoram, a vote for Congress party is vote for peace and progress. Come out and vote in large numbers to protect your culture, identity and your way of life,” the Congress general secretary said.

Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The BJP is contesting in 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments.