Utah Legislature passes resolution honouring Sikh community’s contributions

Houston: The Legislature in the US state of Utah has unanimously passed a resolution honoring the Sikh community for their contributions and service to humanity despite facing “oppression and discrimination throughout the world”.

The resolution was introduced by Representative Angela Romero and Senator Luz Escamilla and passed last week, Kutv reported.

“The Senate unanimously passed H.J.R (House Joint Resolution) 4, a resolution highlighting the history and significant contributions of the Sikh community. We were joined by members of Utah’s Sikh community as well as those from India and other parts of the world,” a tweet from the Utah Senate read.

The resolution appreciated the Sikh community for their humanitarian services despite facing “oppression and discrimination throughout the world”.

“The state of Utah seeks to further the diversity of its community and afford all residents the opportunity to better understand, recognize, and appreciate the rich history and shared experiences of Sikhs to enforce laws for access to equal opportunity of humans, irrespective of their caste, creed, color, or appearance,” the resolution read.

The senators gave the Sikh members in attendance a standing ovation before passing the resolution.