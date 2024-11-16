Uttam campaigns for MVA in Maha, predicts massive victory

Hyderabad: Telangana minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has predicted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will win over 200 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speaking during a campaign in the Mukhed assembly constituency alongside Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Reddy expressed strong confidence in the alliance’s success.

Reddy, who is the senior Congress observer for Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, highlighted the MVA’s earlier victory in the Lok Sabha elections, where the coalition won 31 out of 48 seats. He said the alliance, made up of Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT faction), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), has gained the trust of the people.

“The welfare policies introduced by Congress in Telangana, like free bus travel for 1.05 crore women, LPG cylinders at Rs 500, and free electricity for 50 lakh families, will be used as a model for MVA’s governance in Maharashtra,” Reddy said.

He also promised that the MVA would focus on pending issues, including speeding up the Lendi interstate irrigation project between Maharashtra and Telangana, to help farmers and improve agriculture in both states.

Reddy criticized the BJP government in Maharashtra, accusing it of poor economic management and moving major industrial projects to Gujarat, which he said has hurt Maharashtra’s interests.

He urged voters to reject the BJP’s divisive politics.

Sharing Congress’ plans for Maharashtra, Reddy announced five key guarantees under the MVA:

Support for Women: Rs 3,000 monthly financial aid and free bus travel under the Mahalakshmi Yojana. Farm Loan Waiver: Waiver of Rs 3 lakh farm loans with a Rs 50,000 bonus for timely repayment. Caste Census: Conducting a caste census and working to raise the 50% reservation limit. Health Insurance: Rs 25 lakh health insurance per family and free medicines. Youth Support: Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance for young people.

The minister paid tribute to Maharashtra’s great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, saying the MVA would follow their principles of justice, unity, and equality.

Calling the election a crucial moment for democracy and inclusiveness, Reddy said, “An MVA win will be a victory for secularism, progress, and the values that bring our country together.”

He urged voters to support the MVA for a better future for Maharashtra. “The Congress and its allies are committed to ensuring equality, respect, and growth for everyone,” Reddy concluded.