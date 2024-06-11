Uttam Kumar announces new ration cards, fine rice

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Monday that all eligible families will soon receive white ration cards. Following recent Cabinet meeting guidelines, these ration cards will be distributed, and cardholders will receive fine rice within three months.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to award a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal to farmers producing high-quality paddy.

During a review meeting held at his camp office in Huzurnagar on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Kodada MLA Padmavati, discussed developmental works with officials from the Roads and Buildings Department, Panchayat Raj Department, and Electricity Department.

He highlighted that during his previous tenure, 35 Lift Irrigation Schemes were initiated in the Huzurnagar constituency and 19 in the Kodada constituency. However, he criticized the previous BRS regime for neglecting these projects.

Later, the Minister inspected single-bedroom houses built near Ramaswamy Gutta in Huzurnagar. He noted that the BRS regime had overlooked 2,164 single-bedroom houses initiated during the Congress tenure. Reddy announced that officials would complete these houses by December and distribute them to the beneficiaries.