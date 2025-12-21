Uttam Kumar responds to KCR’s comments on irrigation projects

Hyderabad: Soon after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) attacked the Congress government for betraying Telangana, irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy called the former’s statements at the press conference “90 percent false.”

Reddy jibed at the former chief minister, saying, “It was strange for him to talk about irrigation after building projects that have collapsed.”

In his first public appearance in a very long time, KCR lambasted the Congress government for ‘betraying’ Telangana.

“This is a useless government. Any successive governments will continue ongoing projects. The state government did not respond properly. They should have taken all party delegations and put pressure on the Centre,” he said at a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan.

Reddy accused the former chief minister of borrowing lakhs of rupees but failing to complete any project, while remaining in power for ten years. “The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project was built at a massive cost of Rs 1.80 lakh crore. In spite of this, its barrages collapsed,” the minister said.

“Why were the pending projects that existed even before Telangana’s formation not completed by KCR? Why have projects like SLBC and Dindi not completed? I challenge KCR to answer my questions,” the minister charged.

Speaking on the Palamuru–Rangareddy project, the irrigation minister stated that Rs 7,000 crore has been spent and rejected the BRS supremo’s claims that 45 TMC was requested from the Centre. “During the BRS regime, the lands remained dry, and no farmer benefited. I advise KCR not to speak blatant lies,” he said.