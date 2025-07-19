Uttam reviews Telangana’s water resources, monsoon prep

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday, July 19, conducted a detailed review of water availability across all major reservoirs in Telangana and directed the Irrigation secretary and engineer-in-chief to prepare a scientific and practical plan for optimal utilisation of water during the ongoing Kharif season (Vana Kalam).

He said the plan must take into account current reservoir levels, expected monsoon inflows, and the total ayacut that can be served effectively.

He noted that the Irrigation and Agriculture departments had worked in close coordination during the previous Kharif and Yasangi seasons, leading to a record production of 281 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of paddy.

This coordination played a major role in making Telangana the largest paddy-producing state in the country. He urged the officials to maintain the same level of coordination with District Collectors and field staff to ensure optimal water use for the present crop season, a press release said.

Also Read Hyderabad monsoon rains fail to replenish Osmansagar, Himayatsagar water levels

Uttam reviews water resources

At a high-level meeting held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, the minister reviewed water resources in both the Krishna and Godavari basins and assessed the readiness of the department to meet the irrigation needs of farmers.

He stressed that a clear and coordinated water release strategy must be in place based on real-time data, crop patterns, and the geography of ayacut areas. “Our primary objective is to ensure that no farmer suffers due to a lack of water. The entire department must work proactively, with foresight and accountability,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The minister also reviewed monsoon preparedness and the precautions to be taken before and during periods of heavy rainfall. He directed officials to closely monitor dams, reservoirs, canals, and allied structures, and to take preventive measures to avoid breaches, flooding, or infrastructure damage.

He instructed the department to stay in regular contact with the Disaster Management wing and to ensure strong inter-agency coordination for flood control. “Public safety and the structural integrity of all irrigation assets is non-negotiable. Officials must remain alert and responsive at all times,” he added.

In-depth review of SLBC tunnel works

The minister conducted an in-depth review of the long-pending Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel works and directed officials to immediately resume the remaining tunnelling operations, including drilling and blasting. An estimated 4.8 kilometres of tunnel work remains to be completed. Calling SLBC a crucial lifeline for Telangana, Uttam Kumar Reddy said its completion must be treated as a top priority and executed with urgency.

SLBC tunnel work is being taken up using the latest electromagnetic survey technology in collaboration with the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI). To ensure precise planning and seamless execution, the Minister directed officials to expedite the aerial LIDAR survey. He met earlier in the day with NGRI scientists to finalise the technical modalities of the survey. He reiterated that cost would not be a constraint, but quality and speed must be maintained at the highest standards.

The meeting also marked the first formal interaction with Colonel Parikshit Mehra, a globally acclaimed tunnel engineering expert who has recently joined the Irrigation Department on deputation. The minister expressed confidence that Mehra’s expertise would help resolve long-pending technical challenges and fast-track the completion of SLBC and other key tunnel projects. He also announced that General Harpal Singh, former Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army, would soon be appointed as an Honorary Advisor to strengthen the department’s technical capacity and execution capabilities, the press release further said.

Review of desiltation, desedimentation works

In addition, the minister reviewed the progress of desiltation and desedimentation works across the Krishna and Godavari basins, which are essential to enhance storage capacity and improve water management. He pointed out that several irrigation projects had lost capacity due to sedimentation and silt accumulation. He directed that desilting and desedimentation efforts must be urgently taken up across all major reservoirs, especially in vulnerable zones, before peak rainfall activity.

The meeting also addressed long-pending land encroachment issues on properties belonging to the Irrigation Department. Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed officials to identify and evict illegal occupants from irrigation lands and facilities across Telangana, including the premises of institutions such as the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALAMTARI) and the Engineering Research Laboratory (ERL).

He announced that a statewide drive would be launched to reclaim and secure all irrigation department properties. Officials were directed to formally inform municipal bodies and police departments about encroachments and to initiate legal action for eviction.

Regarding administrative matters, the minister directed that all pending promotions from deputy engineers to Engineers-in-Chief must be completed within the next two months.

Reiterating the Congress government’s commitment to the farming community, the minister said, “We are working with a clear focus: optimum use of water, safety of irrigation structures, and revival of long-pending infrastructure. Our priority is to ensure that this Kharif season is successful for every farmer in Telangana.”

He said the Irrigation department must operate with precision, responsibility, and urgency to meet the goals set by the government.