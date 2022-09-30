Uttar Pradesh: Cleric gets threat from PFI, seeks security

In a letter sent to SSP Bareilly, the cleric said that he had been not only supporting the ban on PFI but also opposing their anti-national activities in the country.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th September 2022 3:04 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh: Cleric gets threat from PFI, seeks security
Maulana Shahbuddin Razvi

Bareilly: Maulana Shahbuddin Razvi, national president of All India Muslim Jamaat, Dargah Aala Hazrat in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly city, has received a threat call from an alleged PFI activist who gave his name as Abdussamad from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

The caller threatened the cleric and said he would face dire consequences if he continued to speak against the Popular Front of India (PFI), which has been banned for five years.

Giving the number from which he received the threatening call, the cleric said that he had earlier applied for security but his concerns were ignored.

He urged the Bareilly police to provide security to him and his family.

