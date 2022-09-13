Uttar Pradesh: Illegally built madrasa in Amethi demolished

Amethi: The district administration in Amethi has demolished a madrasa constructed illegally on land meant for a pasture.

The madrasa, in Gujar Tola village along the Tanda-Banda national highway, in the Gauriganj area, was demolished in the presence of a large contingent of police.

It had been in operation since 2009 and a case was going on in a local court.

However, no academic work was being carried out from the building for the last two years.

Amethi District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra, said: “After orders of the court, the madrasa was demolished. It was constructed illegally on land meant for a pasture.”

The Amethi administration has also imposed a fine of Rs 2.24 lakh on the owner of the madrasa.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a survey (now underway) of unrecognised madrasas to gather information on the number of teachers, curriculum, basic facilities available there and their affiliation with any non-government organisations.

It is also probing the financial sources of these madrasas.

