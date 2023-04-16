Uttar Pradesh: Man gets life sentence for raping Dalit Boy in 2016

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 16th April 2023 7:54 am IST
Representative Image

Muzaffarnagar: A special court here on Saturday convicted a man of sodomising an eight-year-old Dalit boy about seven years ago and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000, said a court official.

District Government Advocate Rajeev Sharma told PTI-Bhasha on Saturday that the Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act Court sentenced a man named Khalid for the crime he committed in July 2016 when the boy had been out for toilet.

