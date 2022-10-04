Uttar Pradesh: Seer chops off palm as offering in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: In a bizarre incident, a young sadhu in Ayodhya cut off his right palm from the wrist as part of what he called a Durga Puja ritual.

According to police, the seer Vimal Kumar, 32, wore new clothes after taking a holy dip in river Saryu and then chopped off his palm on the river bank.

He was taken to the Sriram government hospital. Vimal Kumar belongs to Araria district in Bihar.

According to locals, the sadhu’s act was part of ‘occult science’ and he believed he would get supernatural powers after this.