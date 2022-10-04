Uttar Pradesh: Seer chops off palm as offering in Ayodhya

According to locals, the sadhu's act was part of 'occult science' and he believed he would get supernatural powers after this.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 4th October 2022 9:30 am IST
Uttar Pradesh: Seer chops off palm as offering in Ayodhya
Vimal Kumar(Phot: IANS)

Ayodhya: In a bizarre incident, a young sadhu in Ayodhya cut off his right palm from the wrist as part of what he called a Durga Puja ritual.

According to police, the seer Vimal Kumar, 32, wore new clothes after taking a holy dip in river Saryu and then chopped off his palm on the river bank.

Also Read
Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case: Hospital owned by Mau doctor sealed

He was taken to the Sriram government hospital. Vimal Kumar belongs to Araria district in Bihar.

MS Education Academy

According to locals, the sadhu’s act was part of ‘occult science’ and he believed he would get supernatural powers after this.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button