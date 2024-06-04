Uttar Pradesh: BJP leads in 35 seats, Akhilesh Yadav leads in Kannauj

After stepping down to be chief minister in 2012, Akhilesh Yadav this year decided to lead from the front contesting the Kannauj seat in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha Elections after initially pitching his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav.

The seat, a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, since 1999 was taken over by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s candidate Subrat Pathak. Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Dimple Yadav held the seat at various times. A battle will be witnessed as the BJP seeks to retain its hold over the seat.

The party has won the seat in the last two terms. SP candidate Dimple Yadav was defeated by the BJP with a narrow margin of 12,353 votes in 2019.

Party-Candidate Leading/Won Samajwadi Party-Akhilesh Yadav 128480 Bharatiya Janata Party-Subrat Pathak 83562 Bahujan Samaj Party-Imran Bin Zafar 13512 Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party-Alok Verma 987

2019

BJP’s Subrat Pathak received 5,63,087 votes (50.8% vote share)

SP’s Dimple Yadav received 5,50,734 votes (49.7% vote share)

2014

SP’s Dimple Yadav: 4,89,164 votes (49.4% vote share)

BJP’s Subrat Pathak: 4,69,257 votes (47.5% vote share)

At the moment, the Samajwadi Party is leading on 55 seats in Uttar Pradesh, whereas the BJP is leading in 44 seats.