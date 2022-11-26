Uttar Pradesh: Teacher uses power drill to punish minor student

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a school teacher of a government school in the Prem Nagar area in Kanpur allegedly used a power drill to “punish” a nine-year-old student and ended up injuring the minor boy.

The teacher was irked because the boy was unable to recite a mathematics table.

Reports said that the accused instructor was overseeing some repair work at the library when he found a student passing by and asked him to recite the table of 2. When the boy failed to do so, the instructor picked up the power-operated hand drill and ended up injuring the minor boy.

The incident took place on Thursday and came to light on Friday, when the parents of the student staged a protest outside the school.

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (Education officer) reached the spot and removed the instructor, identified as Anuj Pandey.

He formed a three-member committee to probe the incident.

The student told reporters that Anuj asked him to recite the table of two, and when he could not recite it, he operated a drill machine in his left hand. A fellow student standing nearby, removed the plug of the drill machine but by then, the students had been injured.

After the student suffered injuries, the school teachers gave him minor treatment and sent him home.

The teachers, however, did not bring the incident to the knowledge of seniors.

When the child reached home and told his parents about the ordeal, on Friday, they reached the school with the child and staged a massive protest demanding strict action against the instructor.

They also alleged that the teachers did not inform their superiors about the incident nor did they provide proper treatment and no tetanus injection was given.

As soon as the matter reached senior district officials, BSA Surjit Kumar Singh rushed to the spot and inquired about the matter.

He said, “The instructor is being removed from the school, besides recommendations have been made to terminate him from services. Along with this, a three-member committee has been formed to investigate other aspects like how did the teachers allow the children to go to the library where some work was going on. The panel will also investigate if the child was hurt accidentally.”