Uttar Pradesh: Tight security in Lucknow for Muharram

Lucknow: Security was beefed up in Lucknow on Tuesday for Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, with over 3,500 police personnel, mobile patrolling squads, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) teams posted in sensitive areas of the state capital along with the deployment of drones.

According to an official state government spokesman, a special social media surveillance cell has been formed to counter rumour-mongering.

S. Chinappa, Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, said: “We have divided the entire city into five zones and 18 sectors for sensitive areas in an effective manner.”

Another senior police official said over 2,500 non-gazetted police personnel from inspector to constable ranks are deployed only in the Old city.

“Other than civil police officers and personnel, PAC and RAF have been deployed to avert any trouble in the area,” he said.

The official added that CCTV cameras have been installed along different routes, while some police personnel will be equipped with bodycams to keep watch on every activity during the procession.

Besides, drones will keep an aerial vigil on the entire area and motorcycle mobile units will patrol the entire Old City to ensure peace during Muharram, he added.

The official said religious leaders of both communities and other influential people have been asked to remain connected with senior authorities in case of any rumour-mongering and trouble.

He said the administration will keep sharing every development during this period so that people are not misled by rumour mongers.