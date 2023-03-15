Uttar Pradesh: Two arrested for murder and rape of 4-year-old girl

Ghaziabad: Two people have been arrested for the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl at Trans Hindon Area, Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh.

The arrest was made on March 13. The gruesome murder took place at Panchseel colony.

उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद में 4 वर्ष की बच्ची का बलात्कार" व हत्या" के मामले में पुलिस ने अजय भाटी और नीरज को गिरफ्तार किया है!



आरोपी अजय भाटी बच्ची का रोज शारीरिक शोषण करता था!



बच्ची ने जब कहा– “मैं ये सारी बात अपनी माँ को बता दूंगी”

तो अजय भाटी ने बच्ची को पहले बहुत मारा,… https://t.co/DDi6fr28m6 pic.twitter.com/bxfbMmVXDK — Sadaf Afreen صدف (@s_afreen7) March 15, 2023

Siasat.com spoke to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Chandra Yadav who said that the two accused – Ajay Bhati and Neeraj – had repeatedly tortured the minor before killing her on March 11 and then dumping her body at a nearby forest area.

Revealing the details of the crime, DCP Yadav said that Ajay and his wife approached the police claiming that the victim had gone to their shop but did not return home.

“The victim was living with her aunt and Ajay. The couple had two other children of their own. During investigations, we found many loopholes,” DCP Yadav said.

DCP Yadav said that the story turned out to be false. “The victim was repeatedly physically and sexually assaulted by Ajay. He would beat her at the drop of a hat. When the minor revolted and threaten to expose him, Ajay along with his friend Neeraj plotted a plan to rape and murder the child,” the police officer told Siasat.com.

“On the day of the murder, Ajay told his wife and children to leave for the shop, leaving the victim alone with him. He along with Neeraj raped and strangulated her to death. They dumped the body on the same night,” DCP Yadav said.

The police officer told Siasat.com that during investigations, police found blood spots on the floor at Ajay’s house. On being interrogated, Ajay confessed to his crime.

“Ajay and Neeraj had packed the victim’s body in a sack and then dumped it at a nearby forest area. Ajay came back and staged a drama claiming that the child was missing. Upon realizing Ajay’s statements were contradictory, we investigated CCTV footage of the area and found a visual of him and Neeraj carrying a bag into the forest area,” DCP Yadav said.

Both accused have been sent to prison. A case has been booked under Section 302(murder) 201 (giving false information ),376 (rape) of IPC as well as the POCSO Act (Protection of Children and Sexual Offences Act).