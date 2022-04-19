Uttarakhand: Goons threaten to drive Muslims out of Roorkee

Following the violent attacks on Muslims across the country, several right-wing groups in Roorkee, Uttarakhand have now threatened to drive out the minority community from Dada Jalalpur village.

On April 16, violence broke out in Roorkee during a Shobha Yatra. The Dada Jalalpur area consists of both Hindus and Muslims, with Jainis, a backward class group being the dominant one.

Heavy police cover prevailed in the area and shops remain closed amid tensions.

Threats and background of the Roorkee violence:

The leaders also threatened to bulldoze the houses of the “conspirators” (hinting at Muslims), and organise a Dharam Sansad, previous editions of which have given calls for Muslim genocide. Major protests have been planned for April 20 if Hindutva leaders’ demand of arresting Muslims isn’t complied with.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, there were processions organised in three villages of the Bhagwanpur region, namely Dada Patti, Dada Hasanpur, and Dada Jalalpur. Certain videos shared on social media showed youth carrying sticks and playing DJ music on tractors during the procession, reported The Wire. There was right-wing sloganeering as the procession went past a mosque.

In the larger scheme of things, all of the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti processions seems to be the right wing’s aim to create the Hindu Rashtra.

“When we wave the saffron flag across the country, with Hanuman Chalisa playing in each home and Yogi Adityanath will be our leader, that will be our Hindu Rashtra, ” Naveen, a resident of Dada Jalalpur was quoted by The Wire as saying.

It is to be noted that the violence in Rookee comes at a time when several other parts of the country have been reeling with anti-Muslim violence following the Ram Navami processions two weeks ago.

Hanuman Jayanti and the Khargone violence:

In wake of the violence during Ram Navami processions in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone city in the wee hours of April 10, homes of Muslim individuals accused of rioting and stone-pelting were demolished in the city on April 11.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led government moved to demolish Muslim-owned houses in the Mohan Talkies area on the order of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “We have identified the rioters, and strict action will be taken against them,” he said. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said 77 people have been arrested so far.