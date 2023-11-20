Uttarakhand govt to bear travel expenses of relatives of trapped workers

The state government will bear the expenses of people who want to visit Silkyara to enquire about their well being, he said.

Published: 20th November 2023
Dehradun:The Uttarakhand government will bear the travel, food and lodging expenses of relatives of the 41 workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district for over a week.

Assuring the families of the trapped workers that they will be rescued soon, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said officials have been asked to stay in touch with the relatives of the trapped workers so that they do not face any inconvenience.

The state government will bear the expenses of people who want to visit Silkyara to enquire about their well being, he said.

Psychiatrists have also been roped in to maintain the morale of the trapped workers, the chief minister said.

Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing since portions of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide early on November 12, leaving 41 workers trapped behind a huge mound of debris.

The Silkyara tunnel, about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi and a seven-hour drive from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project of the central government.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th November 2023 2:41 pm IST

