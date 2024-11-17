Uttarakhand: Halal meat shop raided, owner harassed

In Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, a Muslim-owned halal meat shop was forcibly shut down after right-wing workers stormed the shop and harassed its owner.

A video surfaced on social media showing the group, dressed in saffron clothes threatening the owner to shut it down.

The confrontation escalated when one of its members aggressively questioned the meat seller asking him, “Will you eat Jatka? If not then why do you sell Halal meat in this area dominated mainly by Hindus.”

Following harassment from the group, the meat seller is seen shutting his shop.

Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag.



A Muslim halal meat shop was forcibly shut down in the presence of the police. pic.twitter.com/N2NCLOOGDG — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) November 15, 2024

The incident reflects increasing communal conflict and problems faced by the minority groups in Uttarakhand as they continue to live and conduct business under hostility and discrimination.

The open hostility in Uttarakhand has gained momentum through various rallies and hate speeches where leaders encouraged Hindus to refrain from renting homes or conducting business with Muslims, aiming to destabilize the minority community financially by following a boycott campaign. Earlier a BJP leader advocated for not only economic boycotts but also violent actions against Muslims during a rally in Garhwal.

Addressing the issue, the Uttarakhand High Court stated that no one can be forced to do business with or against any specific group. However, the social pressure instilled by these radical voices makes it almost impossible for Muslim traders and residents.