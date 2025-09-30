Uttarakhand journalist missing for ten days found dead in barrage

A 36-year-old journalist, who had been missing for ten days, was found dead in a barrage in Uttarkashi.

Rajeev Pratap Singh, a well-known local journalist, ran a YouTube channel called Delhi Uttarakhand Live, covering civic issues and corruption. According to his wife Muskan, he was under constant threat for his recent reporting on the deplorable condition of a district hospital, uploaded on September 16.

On September 18, Rajeev was travelling in his friend’s car. “I tried calling him, but in vain. At 11:50 pm, I sent a message, and it went undelivered,” she told local media.

The following day, Rajeev’s family lodged a missing person complaint.

For the last few weeks, Uttarakhand has been reeling under very heavy rainfall. Around the same time, the mangled car was fished out from the Bhagirathi River, which was overflowing.

A team consisting of local police and SDRF team launched a search operation for Rajeev. Almost ten days later, on Sunday, September 28, Rajeev’s mutilated body was recovered at the Joshiyara Barrage. Post mortem confirmed it was him.

While the journalist’s family has called foul play, the police, on the other hand, state that Rajeev met with an accident.

“The family has levelled allegations regarding his death, and we are waiting for the postmortem report to confirm the cause of death. Prima facie, his car fell into a gorge and into the river. CCTV footage from a few minutes before the incident shows him alone in the car,” Superintendent of Police Sarita Dobhal said.

Rajeev was an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management and Commerce. Reacting to his death, the IIMC Alumni Association hoped for a transparent investigation surrounding his death.