Uttarakhand: Man harassed for selling mangoes on roadside

Uttarakhand: A Muslim fruit seller was harassed by locals in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, demanding that he relocate elsewhere.

The incident occurred in Kotabagh hamlet. The vendor, selling mangoes in front of a house, was sitting with two little boys when an individual named Manni Bisht and his friends confronted him, demanding ID proof.

A fruit seller was harassed by locals in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, demanding that he relocate elsewhere.



The incident occurred in Kotabagh hamlet. The vendor, selling mangoes in front of a house, was sitting with two little boys when an individual named Manni Bisht and… pic.twitter.com/a09BVqhLvn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 12, 2026

When the young man replied the fruits were from the house owner’s orchard and that the owner was aware, the group insisted on speaking to the latter.

Despite the house owner, who is also a Muslim, coming out and explaining he has no problem, the group persisted in asking the vendor to leave the premises.