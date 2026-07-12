Uttarakhand: Man harassed for selling mangoes on roadside

Despite the house owner explains he has no problem, the group persisted in asking the vendor to leave the premises.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Young man selling mangoes on roadside in Uttarakhand, India.

Uttarakhand: A Muslim fruit seller was harassed by locals in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, demanding that he relocate elsewhere.

The incident occurred in Kotabagh hamlet. The vendor, selling mangoes in front of a house, was sitting with two little boys when an individual named Manni Bisht and his friends confronted him, demanding ID proof.

When the young man replied the fruits were from the house owner’s orchard and that the owner was aware, the group insisted on speaking to the latter.

Subhan Bakery

Despite the house owner, who is also a Muslim, coming out and explaining he has no problem, the group persisted in asking the vendor to leave the premises.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button