Uttarakhand: Muslims thrashed by Hindutva mob while offering Taraweeh

A group of Muslim men offering Taraweeh, special prayers offered during the holy month of Ramzan, were assaulted by a Hindutva mob on Monday night in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani district. The Imam was also reportedly beaten up.

According to a report by Scroll.in, the incident took place in Sarna Kothi, a Hindu-dominated area.

Taraweeh was being offered at a lawyer’s house. The lawyer – Zafar Siddique – said they were attacked by members of the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal.

“There were around 50-60 people. Even the Imam was not spared. When they tried to hit me, someone from the crowd shouted that I was a lawyer. Upon hearing this, they backed out,” Siddique was quoted by Scroll.in.

Blaming the police and district administration for their lack of proactiveness Siddique alleges that the police remained mute during the assault. “The mob was led by Hindutva leader Mukesh Bhat,” he claimed.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case under Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Nanital Senior Superintendent of Police Pankaj Bhatt said that an investigation is underway based on the CCTV footage from the area.

Muslims demand justice

Soon after the attack, several Muslims gathered outside the police station demanding justice against the assaulters.

#Breaking

Today at around 10 pm, Hindutva goons have allegedly attacked a house at Haldwani of the reputed Advocate Mr Zafar, according to a local Taraweeh was being performed at his house which has been happening since 20 years. @MaktoobMedia pic.twitter.com/0FrntKAodH — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) April 3, 2023

Siddique told Scroll.in he was informed by the local police that they had received complaints regarding namaz being offered.

“I received a call a day before the incident (Sunday) from the police. They asked me to meet the Superintendent of Police,” Siddique was quoted by Scroll.in.

City magistrate seals three rooms

According to the SP, the city magistrate has sealed three rooms of the building where the prayers were being offered alleging the structure was built on ‘nazul land’.

Nazul Land means abadi land within the limits of a municipality or a panchayat circle or a village, town, or city, vesting in the state government. It can be used as a building, road, market, playground or any other public purpose.

Lawyer refutes claims

Stressing that it is his private property, Siddique told Scroll.in that prayers were being held in the area for the last 20 years.

“The basement is a prayer hall where we have been holding namaz regularly,” Siddique said.

“Five years ago a few people had objected to us offering namaz. At that time the police ensured safety and we continued our prayers without any disturbance,” Siddique said.

Fourth reported incident

This is the fourth reported incident since the beginning of the holy month.

On February 25, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal workers led by its state president Rohan Saxena barged into the godown of a Muslim man alleging new paramparas (traditions) were brewing in the city.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. However, instead of controlling the Hindutva men who created a ruckus notice was sent to Zakir Hussain and nine others.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moradabad Hemraj Meena, while speaking to reporters said that upon investigation, police found that the information given by Saxena was false.

“Both communities had a land dispute. On investigation, we found that false information was being spread. Taking action, people from both sides have been fined,” the SSP told reporters.