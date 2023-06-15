HC tells state to prevent loss of life amid Uttarkashi tension

In a respite to the Muslims of Purola town in Uttarkashi district, the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday ordered the state government to ensure law and order and prevent any loss of life or property.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights that requested to stop the Hindu Mahapanchayat, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The association also requested to file FIRs against miscreants who threatened local Muslim traders to vacate Purola by June 15.

The Advocate-General of Uttarakhand S N Babulkar informed the court that the mahapanchayat has been called off after the government asked not to.

Also Read Uttarkashi tension: Muslims to hold mahapanchayat on June 18

Tension gripped Purola town on May 26 after two young men – a Hindu and a Muslim – attempted to kidnap a Hindu minor girl. Their attempt was however foiled by the locals.

Though the young men were arrested the following day, Hindutva workers gave the incident a ‘love jihad’ spin leading to Muslim shopkeepers being constantly targeted to leave the town before June 15.

‘Love jihad’ is a conspiracy narrative coined by Hindutva and right-wing organisations alleging that Muslim men lure Hindu girls and women into love and forcefully convert them to Islam.

Following incidents of violence and vandalism, Section 144 was imposed till June 19 by the district administration.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakashi police tweeted citizens to keep their eyes and ears open for fake news circulation on social media platforms.

“Misleading information is being circulated on social media about the arrest of State Coordinator Bajrang Dal, Anuj Walia, which is completely misleading, he was not arrested by the police. Anuj Walia today held talks with senior officers of Uttarkashi Police, after which he went back,” police said.