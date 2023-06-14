Uttarkashi tension: Muslims to hold mahapanchayat on June 18

Following communal unrest in Purola town of Uttarkashi district, Muslim religious leaders in Dehradun have called for a ‘mahapanchayat’ on June 18.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, media in-charge of Muslim Seva Sangathan Waseem Ahmed said, “A meeting of Muslim religious leaders was chaired by Dehradun’s Shehar Qazi Mohammad Ahmad Qasmi to discuss the current atmosphere of hatred against Muslims across Uttarakhand. A mahapanchayat of Muslim religious leaders will be held on June 18. People from across the state, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Haldwani will participate.”

He added the purpose of the ‘mahapanchayat’ is to appeal for peace in the state.

Tension gripped Purola town on May 26 after two young men – a Hindu and a Muslim – attempted to kidnap a Hindu minor girl. Their attempt was however foiled by the locals.

Though the young men were arrested the following day, Hindutva workers gave the incident a ‘love jihad’ spin leading to Muslim shopkeepers being constantly targeted to leave the town before June 15.

‘Love jihad’ is a conspiracy narrative coined by Hindutva and right-wing organisations alleging that Muslim men lure Hindu girls and women into love and forcefully convert them to Islam.

Video goes viral

Three days ago, a video went viral showing a group of right-wing men shouting Jai Shri Ram attacking a locked door of an alleged Muslim shopkeeper with sticks.

The door remained closed throughout the mayhem until police officials came and forced the attackers to leave.

Also Read Uttarakhand: Tension soar as mob attacks Muslim shop in Purola

Many Muslim traders have reportedly left the Uttarkashi district out of fear.

Will not interfere: SC on plea to stop ‘Hindu Mahapanchayat‘

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to prevent a ‘mahapanchayat‘ called by Hindu outfits in Purola town.

“There is a high court and district administration, you can approach them. Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government, why do you think no action will be taken if the matter is brought to its notice? You should have faith in the high court”, the apex court said.

The ‘mahapanchayat‘ is slated to take place in Purola town on June 15 even though the administration has not given permission. As a precautionary step, Section 144 has been imposed till June 19.

HC offers respite

After the Supreme Court refused to hear the plea, the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights moved to the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday which has agreed to hear the plea on Thursday, the same day when the Hindu ‘mahapanchayat’ will take place.

District administration supporting jihadis: Bajrang Dal

Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand



Hindu far-right leader delivers hate speech demonising Muslims and calls on locals not to rent shops or homes to Muslims. pic.twitter.com/mNfz4jacS0 — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) June 7, 2023

Reacting to the imposition of Section 144 by the district administration, Bajrang Dal president Anuj Walia described it as a ‘conspiracy against Hindus’.

“The ‘mahapanchayat’ was to be held peacefully. The administration is protecting jihadis,” Walia said, demanding the removal of Uttarkashi district magistrate Abhishek Rohilla and Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi.

“The administration is acting under the pressure of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi,” he said.

Section 144 will not deter Hindu organisations from going ahead with the mahapanchayat which can be held anytime after June 19, he said.

Among other right-wing Hindu outfits that called for the ‘mahapanchayat’ include the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan.

DGP appeals for peace

Meanwhile Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has appealed to citizens to maintain peace. “Anyone disrupting peace will be punished according to the law,” he said.

हम प्रदेश में कानून और शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए सभी आवश्यक कदम उठा रहे हैं। आम जन से अपील है कि शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में हमारा सहयोग करें।



कोई भी कानून को अपने हाथ में न लें। कानून व्यवस्था प्रभावित करने वालों पर सख्त कार्यवाही की जाएगी।#UttarakhandPolice pic.twitter.com/TmgRci1zY8 — Ashok Kumar IPS (@AshokKumar_IPS) June 14, 2023

The Uttarakashi police tweeted citizens to keep their eyes and ears open for fake news circulation on social media platforms.

“Misleading information is being circulated on social media about the arrest of State Coordinator Bajrang Dal, Anuj Walia, which is completely misleading, he was not arrested by the police. Anuj Walia today held talks with senior officers of Uttarkashi Police, after which he went back,” police said.

सोशल मीडिया पर प्रान्त संयोजक बजरंग दल, अनुज वालिया की गिरफ्तारी की भ्रामक सूचना प्रसारित की जा रही है,जो बिल्कुल भ्रामक है, पुलिस द्वारा उनको को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया। अनुज वालिया ने आज उत्तरकाशी पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से वार्ता की है,जिसके बाद वह वापस चले गये थे। — Uttarkashi Police Uttarakhand (@UttarkashiPol) June 14, 2023

Protect Muslims: Uttarakhand Waqf Board to CM

On June 12, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board appealed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday to dispel the fear among Muslims about their safety in the state.

Speaking to PTI, Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams said, “The chief minister should give a firm assurance that helps restore a sense of security among Muslims about their lives and property in the state. What is happening in Uttarkashi and some other places is a cause for concern.”

(With inputs from PTI)