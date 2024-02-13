Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart lead Valentine’s e-commerce boom

Hyderabad: Sales of Valentine’s Day-related products, like chocolate and flowers, have skyrocketed in the run-up to February 14 on e-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

In the meantime, big online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart have started their own Valentine’s Day sales, with substantial goods discounts.

The CEO of Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa, said on social media platform X that the company has already surpassed their daily sales of chocolate and roses for Rose Day in 2023 by 11 am. He disclosed that these numbers were exceeded twice more later in the day.

Absolutely insane! We broke the record for highest ever chocolates sold in a day on blinkit on the 7th (Rose day).



And we're already on track to breach that in the next couple of hours 🤯



Chocolate is definitely a love language! pic.twitter.com/eCA1JK7Noj — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 9, 2024

“The peak is here and is currently running at 406 CPM (chocolate per minute)! More than 20K chocolates and chocolate boxes are on the way and will be delivered in the next 10 minutes,” he wrote in a post.

Swiggy Instamart, the company’s rival located in Bengaluru, also saw a comparable increase. The site saw up to 251 rose orders a minute at its busiest. Notably, a Gurugram-based buyer placed an order for 47 flowers in one go.

CEO of Swiggy, Rohit Kumar, said in a post on X, “Roses have been flying off the shelves since early this morning. But keep ordering! After crossing the million roses mark last year, Swiggy Instamart has stocked up on 1.5 million fresh roses and is geared up to spread love this Rose Day and throughout Valentine’s week.”

Roses have been flying off the shelves since early this morning. But keep ordering! After crossing the million roses mark last year, Swiggy instamart has stocked up on 1.5 million fresh roses and is geared up to spread love this Rose Day and throughout Valentine's week! pic.twitter.com/4kxtVeHOFA — Rohit Kapoor (@rohitisb) February 7, 2024

It is anticipated that this elevated demand will last until Valentine’s Week concludes. During Valentine’s week last year, Swiggy sold over a million flowers.

Offers on a range of items from companies including Vero Moda, GIVA, Cadbury, FlowerAura, OnePlus, Sony, boAt, Fossil, and more are available at Amazon’s specially curated Valentine’s Day Store until February 14.

Products include anything from chocolates to flowers, grooming supplies, purses, watches, clothes, cellphones, televisions, shoes, and video games, all for up to 70% off.

Flipkart, on the other hand, has begun its special gadget sale for Valentine’s Week. The event, called Mobile Bonanza, is offering steep reductions on well-known cellphones, such as the iPhone 15.