Vande Bharat schedules from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Vizag revised

SCR announces updated weekly schedule for Vande Bharat trains, with new operational days effective December 4 and December 5.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced changes to train services coinciding with the operation of Vande Bharat Express trains.

According to SCR, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Kacheguda–Yesvantpur) route will now have Vande Bharat services on all days except Friday.

This revised schedule will come into force on December 4. Likewise, on the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam route, services will be operated every day except Monday, with the new arrangement effective from December 5.

SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar stated in a release on Friday, September 12, that the changes were aimed at ensuring smooth operations and better convenience for passengers.

