Vande Bharat train from Hyderabad-Vijayawada to be deployed soon: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy said that plans are afoot to introduce the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Vijayawada.

Vande Bharat Express trains are designed to provide high-speed connectivity to major cities, and will soon be operated in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

These trains currently run on five routes around the country, with the first one flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi on February 15, 2019.

Kishan Reddy stated, “No state will be left out of the Vande Bharat railway network, and services will be introduced across the country in phases.”

He further added, “I have requested that the service be extended up to Visakhapatnam and work is underway to strengthen the track to suit the Vande Bharat Express, which can reach speeds of up to 160 km per hour.”

The maximum speed permitted on the SCR’s Secunderabad-Vijayawada section is 130 km per hour, while the maximum speed for passenger express trains from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam is 110 km per hour.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 400 next-generation Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured in the country over the next three years according to the Union Budget 2022-23.

The Vande Bharat Express is India’s first engineless train, with fully automatic doors and fully air-conditioned compartments.

They have onboard Wi-Fi and an automated passenger information system that alerts passengers about the upcoming station.



These trains will further be equipped with sleeper class coaches in the near future.