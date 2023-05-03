Varun Dhawan shares workout video, says “the grind don’t stop”

Mumbai : Actor Varun Dhawan who is gearing up for the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’ on Wednesday treated fans with a glimpse of his workout session.

Taking to Instagram story, Varun dropped a video of himself doing exercise with a dumbbell.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “The grind don’t stop was on pause mode now go mode.”

The actor is working hard for the action sequence in ‘Citadel’

On Monday, Varun shared a video from his ice bath recovery for his upcoming series.

Varun shared a video on his Insta Story where he is showing a bathtub full of ice cubes.

Ice bath recovery is used to recover faster and reduce muscle pain and soreness after intense training sessions or competitions.

‘Citadel’ is created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK, the upcoming local spy series will be launched exclusively on Prime Video.

Originally, ‘Citadel’ is a big-budget sci-fi series helmed by the Russo Brothers. Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra was seen opposite Richard Madden in the American version.

Excited about his OTT debut and that too with the Indian instalment of Citadel, Varun said, “Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them.

‘Citadel’ is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career”

He added, “I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can’t wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian Citadel chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj and DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making.”

Apart from this, Varun will be seen in an upcoming social drama film ‘Bawaal’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in ‘Bhediya 2’.