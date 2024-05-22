Varun Gandhi to campaign for mother Maneka Gandhi on Thursday

Sultanpur: After initial denial, outgoing MP Varun Gandhi will campaign for his mother, Maneka Gandhi, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

According to BJP’s media in-charge, Vijay Singh Raghuvanshi, Varun Gandhi will address 11 meetings, spread across five Assembly segments.

He will also interact with senior leaders and party workers at the party office.

Varun Gandhi won the Sultanpur seat in 2014. He, however, shifted to Pilibhit in 2019 while his mother Maneka Gandhi opted for Sultanpur.

A few days ago, Maneka Gandhi had denied that Varun would campaign for her.

She had said, “He told me that he wanted to come but I told him that things are fine and if needed, I will call him.”

Maneka Gandhi won the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 by a margin of about 14,000 votes. This BJP and Maneka Gandhi’s goal this time is to increase the victory margin and solidify their hold over Sultanpur.

Maneka Gandhi has been aggressively campaigning across Sultanpur, addressing anywhere between 25 to 30 public events daily.