Vasavi Group’s new residential complex to be tallest skyscraper

Hyderabad: A new residential complex, named Vasavi Ananda Nilayam with more than 100 world-class amenities was launched by the real estate developers, the Vasavi Group on Sunday.

Spread across 29.3 acres, featuring 11 towers comprising 3,576 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments and sky villas, the Nilayam would be the tallest skyscraper in the LB Nagar area.

Amenities like a tot-lot, children’s play areas, badminton, basketball & cricket arenas, fully stocked gyms and swimming pools were featured in the plan.

Managing director of Vasavi Group, Vijay Kumar Yerram said, “We are extremely delighted by the launch of one of our prestigious gated community projects Ananda Nilayam, which is the largest gated community in South India.”

Actors Sreeleela, Anupama Parameswaran, and Siddu Jonnalagada participated in the launch event at LB Nagar on Sunday.