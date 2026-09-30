Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in London, health details awaited

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London. The reason for his admission remains undisclosed, with further details about his condition awaited.

When ANI contacted the filmmaker, he asked to be left “alone”. His brief response offered no additional information about his health or the circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation.

Vashu Bhagnani’s hospitalisation reports came just a day after IT raids at his properties. The Mumbai Income Tax Department reportedly conducted searches at 12 locations linked to filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani, his daughter-in-law Rakul Preet Singh and Panorama Studios. The searches were reportedly carried out over suspected financial irregularities, including allegations that funds were being sent overseas under the guise of film project financing. Investigators are said to be examining financial records and documents related to the alleged transactions.

More about Vashu Bhagnani

A familiar name behind several popular Hindi films, Bhagnani launched Pooja Entertainment in 1995 with the Govinda-starrer Coolie No. 1. The film marked the beginning of a production career that would span more than three decades.

His filmography includes titles such as Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1 and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, ranging from comedy entertainers to romantic dramas. Over the years, his production banner also backed Sarbjit and Bell Bottom.

Among his more recent productions are Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and the 2024 action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Bhagnani is also the father of actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

For now, details about the producer’s treatment and recovery remain awaited.