Vasundhara Raje retained as BJP’s national Vice President

Jaipur: Three veteran BJP leaders from Rajasthan, including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, have been retained on their earlier positions in the list of national office bearers announced by the party on Saturday,

While Vasundhara Raje has been retained as national Vice President, Sunil Basal will continue as a national General Secretary and Dr Alka Singh Gurjar as a national Secretary.

The national team has been announced just before the election meeting of party President J.P. Nadda in Jaipur.

On Saturday, for the second time in 15 days, Nadda is delegating a task by taking a meeting of the leaders of Rajasthan.

The BJP’s strategy is to activate mass base leaders at the national level as well, instead of limiting them to a single state. The party has also tried to indicate that the elections in Rajasthan will be fought under collective leadership. However all eyes are set to see who will be given the task of state election campaign committee chief.

An internal tussle is still going on in the Rajasthan BJP regarding the CM’s face and to overcome this, it has been indicated to contest elections in the collective leadership.

In Rajasthan, the party has instructed senior leaders to avoid any kind of controversy ahead of the elections. And hence comes frequent visits of senior leaders who are giving a message of contesting polls unitedly.

The BJP is now waiting for the formation of election committees and the committee that Vasundhara Raje will head will clear the air about her role. Her supporters are also waiting for the announcement.

There is talk of making her the Chairman of the campaign committee or the main election committee.