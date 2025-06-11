Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcome their second child

Mumbai: Actor couple Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed their second child — a baby girl on Tuesday.

Announcing the arrival of their little angel the couple dropped a picture from the hospital where Ishita was seen holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and their son Vaayu posed next to the latest addition to the sweet family.

Vaayu was not able to take his eyes off his little sister.

“From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl,” Vatsal and Ishita penned in the caption.

As soon as the post was up, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the new parents.

Suniel Shetty wrote in the comment section, “Congratulations.”

Rakul Preet Singh shared, “Congratulationsssss.”

Back in February this year, Vatsal and Ishita announced their second pregnancy with a special Instagram post.

Ishita took to her Instagram account and dropped a mirror selfie.

The video showed Ishita standing in front of the mirror, while Vatsal caressed the baby bump. Later on, he even kissed his wife and the bump.

Before going on her maternity break, Ishita completed the filming for her next, ‘Drishyam 3’, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran.

Revealing the release date for the sequel as October 2, 2026, the makers penned on social media, “And it’s HAPPENING!! #Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ABHISHEK PATHAK ANNOUNCE RELEASE DATE OF NEXT FILM… AjayDevgn and director AbhishekPathak’s much anticipated family thriller locks the release date: October 2, 2026, GandhiJayanti. The film will be jointly produced by PanoramaStudios and Viacom18 (sic).”

Talking about their love story, Ishita and Vatsal first met and fell for each other on the set of the popular television show, ‘Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar’.

After being in a relationship for some time, the couple finally tied the knot in 2017.

Ishita and Vatsal became parents for the first time in July 2023, as their son Vayu came into this world.