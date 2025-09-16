Veena Kumari Dermal assumes charge as Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle

Hyderabad: Veena Kumari Dermal, an officer of the 1998 batch of the Indian Postal Service (IPoS), has assumed charge as the Chief Postmaster General of Telangana Circle.

Dermal, who took charge on September 8, brings over 27 years of distinguished service across administration, technology deployment, policy reforms and international engagement, Assistant Director of Postal Services H Sharath Kumar said in a release on Tuesday.

With her expertise in technology transformation, policy reforms, HR development, and postal administration, Dermal is set to lead the Telangana Postal Circle into a new phase of modernisation and citizen-centric service delivery, the release said.

She has successfully combined high-level policy-making with field-level execution, working in various capacities across the governmental framework.

As Deputy Director General (PMU), Department of Posts (2024–2025), she led the nationwide deployment of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) 2.0, covering over 1.5 lakh post offices, the release added.