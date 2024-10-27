Vegetable prices sky-high in Bengal’s retail markets ahead of Diwali

Kolkata: Vegetable prices in the retail markets of West Bengal, especially those in the state capital of Kolkata, have skyrocketed on the last Sunday before the forthcoming festivities of Kali Puja and Diwali next week.

It is apprehended that the prices of vegetables will escalate further next week for two reasons: the first being heavy demand for the same on the occasion of the festive days, and the second being the apprehension of loss in production on the inundated farmland because of the heavy rains as an impact of cyclone Dana last week.

Beans are being sold at maximum price in the city’s retail markets at Rs 200 a kilogram. Green chili, an essential ingredient for any staple Bengali diet, is being sold at Rs 150 a kilogram, while the prince of tomato is Rs 100 a kilogram.

The prices of other staple vegetables are quite high in the retail markets too. Lady’s finger is selling at Rs 60 a kilogram, while the per kilogram price of bitter gourd is Rs 90.

What is pinching the pockets of average middle-class people is the price of potato which is selling between Rs 35 and Rs 40 a kilogram in the retail markets. One piece of cauliflower is selling at Rs 35 to Rs 40.

There is not much good news for those preferring salads with meals. Carrot and cucumber, two essential items for salads, are selling at Rs 50 and Rs 80 a kilogram respectively.

A member of the task force of the West Bengal government formed to maintain the prices of essential food items in the retail markets, said that these high prices of vegetables will continue as long as the supply chain is not stabilised.

“Often the hoarders too take advantage of the situation that jack up prices further. However, we are keeping a close watch on the situation as instructed by our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” the task force member said.