Vehicle catches fire in LB Nagar, driver escapes unharmed

Hyderabad: An auto caught fire near LB Nagar’s CP Camp on Saturday, July 12. No casualties have been reported; however, the fire caused a long traffic jam in the area.

The fire erupted in an auto transporting raw material for sofas at around 1:27 pm. Luckily, the driver was able to escape unharmed. Two fire tenders responded to the incident and were able to douse the fire in 20 minutes.

Fire responders said that the incident occurred due to spontaneous combustion.

