Vehicle evading drunk driving check hits HYDRAA DRF truck in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Disaster Response Force (DRF) truck removing unauthorised hoardings and banners at Kukatpally was hit by a vehicle attempting to evade a drunk driving checkpost.

According to reports, the incident occurred around midnight on Saturday, April 26, while DRF staff were clearing hoardings near a location where traffic police were conducting checks. A vehicle, trying to avoid inspection, swerved left and crashed into the stationary HYDRAA truck before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported, but the front portion of the truck was damaged.