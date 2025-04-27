Vehicle evading drunk driving check hits HYDRAA DRF truck in Kukatpally

No injuries were reported, but the front portion of the truck was damaged.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 27th April 2025 4:20 pm IST
Representational Image of car emitting smoke
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Disaster Response Force (DRF) truck removing unauthorised hoardings and banners at Kukatpally was hit by a vehicle attempting to evade a drunk driving checkpost.

According to reports, the incident occurred around midnight on Saturday, April 26, while DRF staff were clearing hoardings near a location where traffic police were conducting checks. A vehicle, trying to avoid inspection, swerved left and crashed into the stationary HYDRAA truck before fleeing the scene.

