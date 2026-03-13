Vendors halt supplies to Telangana hospitals; govt says no shortage

Hyderabad: Twin Cities Hospital’s Suppliers Association on Thursday, March 12, wrote to the Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital informing them that due to outstanding payments amounting to crores, the association is forced to stop the medical supplies to their organisation.

The association said that they have not received any payments for medical, surgical or diagnostic supplies and since 2022 and have not been getting and Aarogyasri payments since January 2025.

They said that the government did not release decentralized budgets for the aforementioned supply categories between 2022 and 2024, and in 2025, only the first and second quarter budgets for medical and surgical supplies were released while the diagnostic budget was dropped completely.

Despite submitting multiple representations to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Aarogyasri trust, state Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and the Principal Secretary, no action has been taken yet, the association said.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, major government hospitals affected due to this disruption include Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, ENT Hospital, Government Maternity Hospital in Sultan Bazar, Government Hospital in Petlaburj and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital.

However, health department officials denied facing any disruptions and are procuring their supplies from the central procurement and supply agency, Telangana Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC), the report stated.

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The fact check page of the Telangana government also posted a clarification on X, saying that medicine supplies to government hospitals across the state are functioning normally, and there is no shortage or disruption in the availability of medicines.

They said that reports of supply being halted may relate to isolated actions by a few vendors attempting to put pressure on the government regarding “small pending bills” or “procurement preferences.”

Hospital Superintendents were asked to utilise special funds allocated to hospitals to procure medicines whenever required and in case a a hospital requires a specific or rare medicine, the government assured that multiple suppliers are available to ensure timely supply.