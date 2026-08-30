Vet officer recruitment scam: KPSC exam controller in custody

Bengaluru: The 1st ACJM court has remanded IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar to judicial custody in the KPSC veterinary officer recruitment examination irregularities case.

Gangwar, who was serving as the Controller of Examinations at the Karnataka Public Service Commission during the recruitment process, appeared before the CID for questioning at 11 am on Saturday, August 29. He was questioned for several hours before being taken into custody late at night.

CID officials subsequently produced him before the judge at the judge’s residence in Koramangala. After hearing the case, the court ordered judicial custody and directed that Gangwar be produced before the court again the next day.

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The investigation concerns allegations of serious irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers. Four FIRs were registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station against the KPSC chairman and members following complaints of malpractice.

As part of the investigation, complainants had handed over audio recordings to the authorities allegedly showing intermediaries demanding Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh from candidates in return for helping them secure government posts.

The case was later transferred to the CID for investigation. A team headed by CID SP Raghavendra Hegde issued a notice to Gangwar, directing him to appear before the investigators.

CID officials questioned him over the past two days using documents and other evidence gathered during the investigation. Sources said the agency found some of his responses unsatisfactory and alleged that he was not fully cooperating with the probe.

Following the questioning, investigators took him into custody late Saturday night.

The Enforcement Directorate is separately probing the alleged recruitment scam. The agency had earlier carried out searches at the residences of former KPSC office-bearers, members and officials connected with the case as part of its investigation into suspected financial irregularities.