Veteran Al Jazeera broadcaster Jamal Rayyan dies at 72

Veteran Palestinian broadcaster Jamal Rayyan, one of the founding voices of Al Jazeera and among the most recognisable figures in Arab television journalism, has died on Sunday, March 15, after a media career spanning more than five decades.

The Palestinian Media Forum confirmed his death, describing him as one of the most influential news presenters associated with the network since its launch in 1996.

Rayyan was widely recognised across the Arab world for his authoritative delivery and calm presentation style, becoming a trusted presence for millions of viewers following regional political developments.

Born on August 23, 1953, in the Palestinian city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, Rayyan held Jordanian citizenship. He began his media career in 1974 as a news and political programmes broadcaster on Jordanian radio and television.

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During his early career, he worked with several regional and international media outlets, including the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Emirates Television, and South Korean broadcasting networks.

BREAKING: Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Jamal Rayan has passed at the age of 73. Born on August 23, 1953, Jamal was the first news anchor to appear on Al Jazeera, reading the channel’s debut bulletin in November 1996. pic.twitter.com/mXEM4e8UQy — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 15, 2026

Rayyan joined Al Jazeera in 1996, the year the network was launched, and became the first presenter to appear on its screen, delivering the inaugural news bulletin that marked the beginning of the channel’s broadcast history.

Over the following decades, he became one of the network’s most recognisable anchors, presenting major news bulletins and political programmes watched by audiences across the Arab world.

His work covered some of the most significant political developments in the Middle East, particularly issues related to Palestine and regional affairs.

Tributes from journalists and viewers poured in across social media, with colleagues remembering him as a respected professional whose work helped shape modern Arabic television journalism.

الزميل جمال ريان في ذمة الله .. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

بدأ جمال ريان عمله في الإعلام مذيعا للأخبار والبرامج السياسية في الإذاعة والتلفزيون الأردني عام 1974، وتنقل بين محطات إعلامية عربية ودولية، منها هيئة الإذاعة الكورية الجنوبية، وتلفزيون الإمارات، وهيئة الاذاعة البريطانية.… pic.twitter.com/XiAs4Q8u3o — هيثم أبو صالح (@Haitham_A_S) March 15, 2026

وداعاً أبا مراد..

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون pic.twitter.com/3MtpVQu3js — خديجة بن قنة khadija Benganna (@Benguennak) March 15, 2026

Rayyan remained closely associated with Al Jazeera for nearly three decades, becoming one of the defining voices of the network during its rise as a major international broadcaster.

His death marks the loss of a veteran journalist whose career left a lasting imprint on Arab media and inspired a new generation of television reporters.Rayyan joined Al Jazeera in 1996, the year the network was launched, and became the first presenter to appear on its screen