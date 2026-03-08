Veteran journalist Uma Sudhir honoured on International Women’s Day

Hyderabad: Veteran journalist Uma Sudhir was among many Telugu women journalists felicitated during the International Women’s Day programme held on Sunday, March 8.

A special programme was organised at Praja Bhavan to honour women journalists for their contribution to the media and society.

Addressing the gathering, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appreciated the dedication, courage and professionalism shown by women journalists and acknowledged their role in strengthening democracy and upholding the values of responsible journalism.

“This is the government that encourages women from welfare to successful entrepreneurs. The brand ambassadors for our government are women and children,” CM Revanth Reddy said in a statement.

Several women journalists were recognised for their exemplary service and significant contribution to journalism.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka praised the increasing number of women working in the media and stated that their involvement is vital for creating a fair and modern society.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations, while acknowledging the journalists, reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting media freedom and empowering women across all fields.